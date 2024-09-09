Expand / Collapse search
Cleveland Browns

Browns' Myles Garrett embraces boos from fans amid bad loss: 'They have the right to boo'

Dallas torched Cleveland on the road

Ryan Gaydos
Published
Cleveland Browns fans let the team hear it during their 33-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

The Cowboys put together 260 yards of total offense on 60 plays compared to the Browns’ 230 yards of total offense on 70 plays. Each team had 15 first downs, but it was the Cowboys who found the end zone more times than the Browns.

Myles Garrett talks to reporters

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett responds to questions after the Dallas Cowboys game in Cleveland, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Myles Garrett appeared to be struck by the boos that rained down onto Huntington Bank Field. He spent time with fans in their coveted Muni parking lot before the game.

He told reporters the fans who pack the stadium are right to express their frustrations with the team in that manner.

"They have the right to tell us however they feel. I mean, if we’re not playing well, they have the right to boo. If we’re kicking a--, they have the right to cheer," he explained. "It’s their privilege. They come in, they pay to see us do well, and we didn’t, and we got to put on better performance if we expect them to go out there and support us in full force.

Dak Prescott throws a pass

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott throws a pass under pressure from Browns defensive end Myles Garrett in Cleveland, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

"So, we got to be better, and that’s all on us."

Garrett was the Defensive Player of the Year last season. He had two tackles, including one sack on Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

He expressed optimism about bouncing back next week against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

"I can speak to them until I’m blue in the face about resilience and how unrelenting we are, but we have to go and show up at the end of the day," he said. "The fans gave us what they thought we were throughout the game. So, we have to go out and put on a better performance. 

Dak Prescott avoids

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott scrambles away from Browns defensive end Myles Garrett in Cleveland, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/David Richard)

"We have to give them something to be proud of. And today wasn’t our best day, but we gotta go out and come out smoking next week and we will."

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.