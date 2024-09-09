Browns' Myles Garrett embraces boos from fans amid bad loss: 'They have the right to boo'

Cleveland Browns fans let the team hear it during their 33-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

The Cowboys put together 260 yards of total offense on 60 plays compared to the Browns’ 230 yards of total offense on 70 plays. Each team had 15 first downs, but it was the Cowboys who found the end zone more times than the Browns.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Myles Garrett appeared to be struck by the boos that rained down onto Huntington Bank Field. He spent time with fans in their coveted Muni parking lot before the game.

He told reporters the fans who pack the stadium are right to express their frustrations with the team in that manner.

"They have the right to tell us however they feel. I mean, if we’re not playing well, they have the right to boo. If we’re kicking a--, they have the right to cheer," he explained. "It’s their privilege. They come in, they pay to see us do well, and we didn’t, and we got to put on better performance if we expect them to go out there and support us in full force.

GIANTS FANS WAIT TO HECKLE DANIEL JONES AFTER PUTRID PERFORMANCE IN LOSS VS VIKINGS

"So, we got to be better, and that’s all on us."

Garrett was the Defensive Player of the Year last season. He had two tackles, including one sack on Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

He expressed optimism about bouncing back next week against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

"I can speak to them until I’m blue in the face about resilience and how unrelenting we are, but we have to go and show up at the end of the day," he said. "The fans gave us what they thought we were throughout the game. So, we have to go out and put on a better performance.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We have to give them something to be proud of. And today wasn’t our best day, but we gotta go out and come out smoking next week and we will."