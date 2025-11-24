Browns' Myles Garrett 'chasing greatness' after incredible game vs Raiders

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Shedeur Sanders’ win in his first NFL start was the main takeaway from the Cleveland Browns’ 24-10 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, but Myles Garrett’s leadership on defense was a major reason why the AFC North team took home the win.

Garrett was responsible for three of the sacks on Raiders quarterback Geno Smith and put himself into a position to potentially break the single-season sacks record. Garrett leads the NFL with 18 sacks on the year and only needs five more to top the 22.5 mark set by New York Giants legend Michael Strahan and Pittsburgh Steelers star T.J. Watt.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Eight Browns players had at least half a sack.

"That's the thing I'm most excited about," Garrett said. "That puts a smile on my face. The franchise record, I kind of expect that of myself. I continue to set the bar higher and higher."

Cleveland has five games left on the season. Garrett has at least one sack in five consecutive games going back to the Browns’ 31-6 win over the Miami Dolphins last month.

TRUMP TAKES AIM AT GIANTS' LATE-GAME DECISION IN CRITICAL SOCIAL MEDIA POST

"Chasing Mike, chasing greatness," Garrett said. "If God wills it, I’ll go get it. Hopefully, sooner rather than later. I want it to come in a win. I want to have a chance to play some games in January and February. We gotta win out. Hopefully, things go our way.

"It would be great, but we have a lot more pressing things to do."

Cleveland is 3-8 this season and winning seven straight to close this season would be impressive.

The Browns return home for a two-game stint starting next week with the San Francisco 49ers in town in Week 13 and the Tennessee Titans coming to Ohio in Week 14.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Cleveland hits the road in Week 15 to take on the Chicago Bears but then return home for the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers. The Browns wrap the season on Jan. 4 against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium.