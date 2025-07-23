Browns can't catch break as videographer tumbles into Lake Erie during new helmet presentation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Cleveland Browns’ new alternate helmet wasn’t the biggest story line after its unveiling on Wednesday in the middle of Lake Erie.

That’s because one of their videographers fell in the lake trying to capture the moment.

Cleveland will be sporting a new helmet three times this regular season with orange-lettered brown uniforms. To show off the helmet, the Browns put together a big float on Lake Erie that featured an inflatable helmet replica of those the players would wear.

But the franchise that just can’t seem to get it right on the field also couldn’t do so on the lake, as a videographer fell into the water while filming the moment the helmet was unveiled.

Chomps, the Browns’ mascot, was quick to throw a flotation device for the videographer, while a jet ski came over to scoop the man up.

Could this be an omen for the Browns’ season? Well, Cleveland fans have not been optimistic about the 2025 campaign after a rough year in 2024.

The Browns went 3-14 in a season that saw quarterback Deshaun Watson tear his Achilles not once, but twice, and multiple backups trying to find a way to run Kevin Stefanski’s offense.

Heading into 2025, Watson isn’t expected to be of use, meaning a quarterback battle will ensue at training camp featuring Joe Flacco — the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year with this team two seasons ago after helping them reach the playoffs — Kenny Pickett, and rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders.

The Browns have not won a title since the Super Bowl era begun, and in their quest to change that, the franchise has had some rough seasons, including a 0-16 finish in 2017.

Since Stefanski took over in 2020, he helped lead the Browns to their first playoff berth since 2002, but they didn’t make it past the Divisional Round.

With quarterback questions and a tough division as always in the AFC North, there’s more pessimism than optimism about the Browns entering 2025.

But there’s always that surprise in the NFL each year, and perhaps the Browns can make a splash (pun intended).

