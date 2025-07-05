Browns' Deshaun Watson gets married to longtime girlfriend: 'We sailing away'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Deshaun Watson has a ring before the 2025 season even starts.

The Cleveland Browns quarterback tied the knot with longtime girlfriend, Jilly Anais, earlier this week.

The couple posted their wedding bands on social media, via the New York Post. Watson's shirt had the date of "07.02.25" stitched on his wrist.

The couple took a boat trip around Miami with some close family members to celebrate the marriage.

The Watsons got engaged this past March.

They posted a video to Instagram of themselves dancing outside their car on the road on Friday.

"We sailing away," they wrote.

After rupturing his right Achilles tendon for the second time in three months, it remains unclear whether Watson will miss out on the entire 2025 season. He was initially injured during an October game against the Cincinnati Bengals, but he later ruptured his Achilles for a second time in January.

BROWNS RESTRUCTURE DESHAUN WATSON'S CONTRACT FOR 2ND TIME IN 3 MONTHS TO CLEAR CAP SPACE

Earlier this month, the Browns reworked Watson’s contract to clear more cap space before the start of the new league year. According to the Associated Press, the restructuring cleared up nearly $36 million in cap space.

It was the second time in three months that the team restructured his lucrative contract.

Watson was acquired by the Browns in 2022 after he signed a fully guaranteed $230 million contract. But the 29-year-old quarterback has only appeared in 19 games for the team after he suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in 2023 and an Achilles tendon injury this past season.

He was also suspended for 13 games due to sexual misconduct allegations during his time with the Houston Texans, and he hadn't played the entire 2021 season.

Cleveland made several moves regarding the quarterback position, trading for Kenny Pickett, bringing back Joe Flacco, and drafting both Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders.

