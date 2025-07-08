Brother of former MLB pitcher Tyler Walker missing along with other family members following Texas floods

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Several family members of former MLB relief pitcher Tyler Walker remain missing on Tuesday as the death toll surpassed 100 following the devastating flooding that took place in central Texas over the Fourth of July weekend.

Mark Walker, 51, his wife Sara, 50, and their 14-year-old son, Johnny, have been reported missing after vacationing at a river house in Hunt, Texas, along the Guadalupe River, which was devastated by the Kerr County flood on Friday, the San Francisco Chronicle reported, citing family.

Mark is the older brother of former San Francisco Giants reliever Tyler Walker.

"I’m sick to my stomach," Kathy Walker, the mother of Mark and Tyler, told the outlet. "It’s a terrible feeling, because you’re helpless here."

Kathy told the San Francisco Chronicle that she last spoke to Mark on Thursday. The couple’s 16-year-old daughter, Ellie, was attending camp at Camp Waldemar and has since been found safe.

According to the report, Tyler and his wife traveled to Texas to be with their niece.

Tyler Walker played eight seasons in the major leagues, spending the majority of that time with the Giants. He compiled a 23-18 record, 4.23 ERA, 34 saves and 243 strikeouts.

As the search for the Walker family continues, officials in Texas confirmed on Monday that the death toll reached 109. Deaths have been reported in six Texas counties — Kerr, Burnet, Travis, Kendall, Williamson and Tom Green — FOX Weather reported.

Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha said Tuesday, "As of 8 a.m. central time, 87 deceased have been recovered in Kerr County, including 56 adults and 30 children." He added that identification is still pending for 19 adults and seven children.