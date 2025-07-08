Expand / Collapse search
MLB

Brother of former MLB pitcher Tyler Walker missing along with other family members following Texas floods

Mark Walker, his wife and their 14-year-old son also remain missing

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
Several family members of former MLB relief pitcher Tyler Walker remain missing on Tuesday as the death toll surpassed 100 following the devastating flooding that took place in central Texas over the Fourth of July weekend. 

Mark Walker, 51, his wife Sara, 50, and their 14-year-old son, Johnny, have been reported missing after vacationing at a river house in Hunt, Texas, along the Guadalupe River, which was devastated by the Kerr County flood on Friday, the San Francisco Chronicle reported, citing family.

Tyler Walker pitches

Tyler Walker of the San Francisco Giants pitches during the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at AT&T Park in San Francisco, California on Sept. 9, 2007.  (Brad Mangin/MLB via Getty Images)

Mark is the older brother of former San Francisco Giants reliever Tyler Walker. 

"I’m sick to my stomach," Kathy Walker, the mother of Mark and Tyler, told the outlet. "It’s a terrible feeling, because you’re helpless here." 

Kathy told the San Francisco Chronicle that she last spoke to Mark on Thursday. The couple’s 16-year-old daughter, Ellie, was attending camp at Camp Waldemar and has since been found safe. 

According to the report, Tyler and his wife traveled to Texas to be with their niece.

Tyler Walker walks off of the field

San Francisco Giants relief pitcher Tyler Walker walks off of the field after getting the final out of the eighth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on July 11, 2008. (Jerry Lai/USA TODAY Sports)

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER COACH, WIFE IDENTIFIED AS DEATH TOLL RISES AFTER TEXAS FLOODS; TWO CHILDREN REMAIN MISSING

Tyler Walker played eight seasons in the major leagues, spending the majority of that time with the Giants. He compiled a 23-18 record, 4.23 ERA, 34 saves and 243 strikeouts. 

As the search for the Walker family continues, officials in Texas confirmed on Monday that the death toll reached 109. Deaths have been reported in six Texas counties — Kerr, Burnet, Travis, Kendall, Williamson and Tom Green — FOX Weather reported.

Rescue and search teams in Texas after flash flooding.

A Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper and Kerr County Sheriff's deputy assist a rescue diver out of the water at a search and rescue site along the Guadalupe River after a flash flood swept through the area, Monday, July 7, 2025, in Ingram, Texas. (Eli Hartman/AP Photo)

Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha said Tuesday, "As of 8 a.m. central time, 87 deceased have been recovered in Kerr County, including 56 adults and 30 children." He added that identification is still pending for 19 adults and seven children. 

