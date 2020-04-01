Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant, 3 other players cleared of coronavirus, says GM

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Kevin Durant and three other players on the Brooklyn Nets are all cleared and symptom-free of the coronavirus, according to general manager Sean Marks.

“So far, everybody is healthy,” Marks told the New York Post during a conference call on Wednesday. “The guys that were, that tested positive, have cleared their 14 days’ self-isolation and quarantine. They are still practicing with social distancing like the rest of us. They are cleared like everybody, like the rest of the team and the staff right now.”

TEXAS RANGERS' SHIN-SOO CHOO STEPS UP TO PLATE DURING CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

When the NBA season was suspended indefinitely on March 11, the Nets flew back from California, and the entire team was tested for the virus. Six days later, the team announced that four players were positive, and Durant publicly announced being one of them.

ELI MANNING SENDS MESSAGE TO HEALTH CARE WORKERS AT NEW YORK HOSPITAL AMID CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

“The entire travel party, Nets organization right now, basketball operations department is symptom-free,” Marks told the newspaper. “I would say this is affecting a much bigger circle. I don’t know that any of us don’t know somebody who isn’t directly affected or has come down with it. That could be a family member or that could be just friends in the community or friends around the US and around the globe, so it’s definitely affecting everybody.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Boston Celtics, Utah Jazz, Detroit Pistons and Los Angeles Lakers also had players who tested positive for coronavirus.