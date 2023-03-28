Bronny James dunks over brother at Powerade JamFest

Bronny James’ athletic ability was on full display Monday night in the Powerade JamFest featuring some of the best high school basketball stars in the country.

James, the son of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, used his younger brother Bryce as a prop for one of the dunks. Bryce James, who is teammates with his brother at Sierra Canyon High School in Chatsworth, California, stands at 6-foot-3 and Bronny had no problem dunking over him.

LeBron James posted a photo of the camera shot showing Bronny going over Bryce.

"Insane," the doting dad wrote on his Instagram.

Bronny James also put together a reverse slam in his first dunk.

All eyes will be on Bronny James’ next move as he is in his last few months of his high school life. He is listed as a four-star recruit and 35th in his class, according to 247 Sports.

He has reportedly received offers from Ohio State, USC and Memphis but has not committed to any school. There is also the possibility of Bronny James joining G League Ignite before going to the NBA.

This year’s G League Ignite team features Scoot Henderson, who is considered to be one of the best prospects ahead of this year’s NBA Draft.