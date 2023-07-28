Bronny James 911 call revealed: 'Get an ambulance here now'

Audio of the 911 call made from USC when the son of LeBron James "suffered a cardiac arrest" has been released.

Bronny James, 18, was practicing with his Trojans teammates when he was stricken.

"We need an ambulance – immediately," the caller said. "Listen, listen, listen to me. Get an ambulance here now."

"All right, sir, we’re going to send help," the dispatcher responded. "Don’t hang up, sir. Don’t hang up."

When the caller was asked if there was a medical professional present, he replied there was not.

"No, there’s no doctor."

James was working out at USC's Galen Center.

"Yesterday while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest," a James family spokesperson said in a statement to multiple outlets. "Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital."

Bronny, 18, has since been discharged.

"I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers," the NBA star tweeted earlier this week. "We feel you and I’m so grateful. Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us!"

Bronny is eligible for the 2024 NBA Draft , and LeBron has spoken of his wish to team up with his son in the pros.

During Bronny's tenure at Sierra Canyon High School in California, his team went 95-22. He averaged 14.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.8 steals per game his senior season.

Bronny committed to USC in May. He chose the Trojans over Ohio State and Oregon. He was the 33rd ranked player in his class and was named a McDonald's All-American this year.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos and Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.