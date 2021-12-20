Broncos' Teddy Bridgewater released from hospital, enters concussion protocol after scary collision

Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has been released from the hospital after being carted off the field on Sunday with a head injury following a scary collision with Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Joe Bachie.

The team announced on social media that Bridgewater was released from the hospital after being held overnight and that he was "doing well." The Broncos also said he will enter concussion protocol as a result of the hit.

BRONCOS’ TEDDY BRIDGEWATER SUFFERS HEAD INJURY ON DIVE, TAKEN TO HOSPITAL AS PRECAUTION

"[I’m] relieved that he’s doing well," head coach Vic Fangio told reporters at a press briefing on Monday. "Said a quick – on my Catholic background – a quick ‘Hail Mary’ and an ‘Our Father’ for him during that time."

The Broncos were trailing by six with just over five minutes left in the third quarter when Bridgewater scrambled for a first down on second-and-5. While diving with the ball he collided with Bachie, who went down with what would be a leg injury.

Bridgewater lay motionless before being carted off the field. The Bengals beat the Broncos 15-10.

Fangio told reporters Monday that it is "highly unlikely that he plays this week."