Broncos star comes to defense of often-penalized teammate

NFL officiating is a hot-button issue week-to-week in the league as fans, players and coaches alike have complained about the lack of consistency in games or crucial calls made late.

Denver Broncos defensive back Riley Moss has been on the receiving end of nearly a dozen penalties during the 2025 season, which has cost the team 203 yards, according to The Football Database.

On Sunday, Moss was called for a penalty on Green Bay Packers wide receiver Matthew Golden. He put his left hand on Golden’s right arm for a split second while the ball was in the air. It was that decision that apparently drew the flag.

Broncos star Patrick Surtain II has been Moss’ biggest defender.

"Yeah, I think those calls are pretty ticky-tacky," Surtain said Wednesday. "I just think there's examples across the league where other guys are doing the exact same thing and they don't get called for it.

"But at the end of the day, he holds his head high and he moves on to the next play."

Surtain, the reigning Defenisve Player of the Year, also joked in October that Moss was being racially profiled by officials amid the rash of penalties against him.

Broncos head coach Sean Payton has been just as upset as everyone else.

"Look, he continues to compete," Payton said. "I can't say the word, but it begins with an ‘A’ relative to that call. It's just... holy cow. And it's something that's frustrating I'm sure for him. But he'll keep competing. He's tough, came back with a big interception. You know, the one in New York was brutal. But he'll keep competing. We've got to get better overall at seeing and being consistent officiating those calls."

Moss has 65 tackles and 15 pass breakups this season.

The Broncos will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in a Week 16 matchup at home.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.