Broncos' practice squad quarterback reveals he declined opportunity to return to Colts

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Denver Broncos quarterback Sam Ehlinger turned down an opportunity to return to the Indianapolis Colts as the team searched for solutions to replace Daniel Jones after he suffered a season-ending Achilles injury.

Ehlinger, who spent the first four years of his NFL career with the Colts before joining the Broncos practice squad, told The Denver Post that he spent time weighing the decision after his agent had extensive talks with the team.

"We’re really happy here and enjoy the organization, the path we’re on and what we’re building. I want to be part of that," Ehlinger told the outlet.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I was in Indianapolis for four years and I love everybody over there. It’s just a difficult situation, obviously."

Ehlinger, 27, was drafted by the Colts in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He made eight appearances for Indianapolis before signing with the Broncos before the start of the season.

The Colts instead signed 44-year-old quarterback Philip Rivers to the practice squad. Ehlinger indicated to The Denver Post that the team was planning to bring him on alongside Rivers.

PHILIP RIVERS EMBRACES NFL COMEBACK AT QUARTERBACK AFTER RETURN TO COLTS: ‘I THOUGHT THAT SHIP HAD SAILED’

Speaking to reporters this week, Rivers was hopeful he would start against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. He last played in 2020, but coming out of retirement has presented an exciting opportunity for the NFL veteran.

"Something about it excited me and it's kind of one of those deals, the door opens and you either walk through it and find out if you can do it or you run from it," he said. "I know there's risk involved, what may or may not happen, but the only way to find out is going for it."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The Seahawks host the Colts on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.