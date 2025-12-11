Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Indianapolis Colts

Broncos' practice squad quarterback reveals he declined opportunity to return to Colts

Indianapolis instead signed 44-year-old Philip Rivers to practice squad after Ehlinger's rejection

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
close
Steelers ‘didn’t silence critics’ with win, Reckless for Phillip Rivers to play for the Colts? | FTF Video

Steelers ‘didn’t silence critics’ with win, Reckless for Phillip Rivers to play for the Colts? | FTF

Phillip Rivers at 44-years-old was signed by the Indianapolis Colts to their practice squad. Nick Wright, Chris Broussard, and Kevin Wildes ask if this is a mistake, and if the Pittsburgh Steelers silenced their critics with a win over the Baltimo...

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Denver Broncos quarterback Sam Ehlinger turned down an opportunity to return to the Indianapolis Colts as the team searched for solutions to replace Daniel Jones after he suffered a season-ending Achilles injury. 

Ehlinger, who spent the first four years of his NFL career with the Colts before joining the Broncos practice squad, told The Denver Post that he spent time weighing the decision after his agent had extensive talks with the team. 

Sam Ehlinger runs the ball

Sam Ehlinger of the Denver Broncos runs against the Saints at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Aug. 23, 2025. (Derick E. Hingle/Getty Images)

"We’re really happy here and enjoy the organization, the path we’re on and what we’re building. I want to be part of that," Ehlinger told the outlet. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM 

"I was in Indianapolis for four years and I love everybody over there. It’s just a difficult situation, obviously."

Ehlinger, 27, was drafted by the Colts in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He made eight appearances for Indianapolis before signing with the Broncos before the start of the season. 

The Colts instead signed 44-year-old quarterback Philip Rivers to the practice squad. Ehlinger indicated to The Denver Post that the team was planning to bring him on alongside Rivers. 

Sam Ehlinger about to throw a pass

Sam Ehlinger of the Broncos looks to pass against the Dallas Cowboys at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver on Oct. 26, 2025. (Kevin Langley/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

PHILIP RIVERS EMBRACES NFL COMEBACK AT QUARTERBACK AFTER RETURN TO COLTS: ‘I THOUGHT THAT SHIP HAD SAILED’

Speaking to reporters this week, Rivers was hopeful he would start against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. He last played in 2020, but coming out of retirement has presented an exciting opportunity for the NFL veteran.

"Something about it excited me and it's kind of one of those deals, the door opens and you either walk through it and find out if you can do it or you run from it," he said. "I know there's risk involved, what may or may not happen, but the only way to find out is going for it."

Philip Rivers looks on

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers on the sideline during the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on Dec. 6, 2020. (Troy Taormina/USA Today Sports)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP 

The Seahawks host the Colts on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue