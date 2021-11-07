Broncos end Cowboys' 6-game winning streak in dominating fashion
The Cowboys haven't beaten the Broncos since 1995
Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater completed 19 of 28 passes for 249 yards and accounted for two touchdowns, and the team’s defense held Dallas’ No. 1-ranked offense scoreless until the fourth quarter in an impressive 30-16 victory at AT&T Stadium Sunday.
Days after trading away the franchise all-time sacks leader Von Miller to the Rams, the Broncos, heavy underdogs on the road, put an end to the Cowboys’ six-game winning streak.
Denver’s Jonathon Cooper sacked Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott twice. At one point, the Broncos held a 30-0 lead, but Prescott managed to throw two touchdown passes to Malik Turner in the final five minutes to avoid the shutout.
Bridgwater connected with wide receiver Tim Patrick on a 41-yard touchdown to give the Broncos a 13-0 lead, handing Dallas its first double-digit deficit of the season.
The Cowboys were 0-for-4 on fourth downs, two of which came on their first two possessions.
Dallas finished with a season-low 290 yards of total offense.
The Broncos face the Philadelphia Eagles next Sunday. And the Cowboys will host the Atlanta Falcons next.