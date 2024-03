Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Brittany Mahomes revealed Wednesday she has a fractured back related to her pregnancy.

Mahomes, wife of Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes, dropped some advice to her millions of Instagram followers.

"Just your daily reminder: Once you have kids please take care of your pelvic floor," Mahomes wrote in the caption of her Instagram stories.

"Seriously. From: A girl with a fractured back," she added with a smiling emoji.

The pelvic floor is important for pregnant women because it supports the baby’s growth throughout pregnancy. Muscles within the pelvic floor also stretch, making them weaker during and after the child’s birth.

The 28-year-old shares two children with the Chiefs star — 3-year-old Sterling and 1-year-old Bronze.

She didn’t, however, explain how she fractured her back. Mahomes works out routinely, and she traveled a lot last season, which culminated in the Chiefs winning the Super Bowl in Las Vegas.

The Mahomes family also celebrated Sterling’s third birthday Feb. 19, just one week after the Super Bowl victory.

Brittany and Patrick were also together at the Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade in Kansas City, which ended tragically when one person was killed and many more were injured during a shooting near Union Station, where a large crowd gathered.

The Mahomes visited a hospital two days later to meet with wounded victims and offer their support.

The fitness entrepreneur and co-owner of the Kansas City Current of the National Women’s Soccer League, has 1.9 million followers on Instagram and a lot going on. But it appears she will need some rest to help her back heal.