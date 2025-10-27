Brian Kelly's buyout after LSU firing set to rival James Franklin's $49M payout from Penn State

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

It was just last week when Penn State fired head coach James Franklin after a third straight loss, leading to a $49 million buyout by the Nittany Lions to let him get out of his contract.

At the time, it seemed wild that a university would be willing to shell out that much money, but the potential buyout for former LSU head coach Brian Kelly could rival Franklin's.

After the Tigers made the decision Sunday night to fire Kelly, less than 24 hours after LSU fell to Texas A&M 49-25 for its third loss in the last four games, both sides are still negotiating the financial terms of the split.

Kelly was in his fourth year of a 10-year, $100 million deal with LSU, which he signed after leaving Notre Dame. Kelly had $95 million in salary on that deal and 90% of it was guaranteed money.

Kelly and LSU athletic director Scott Woodward reportedly had a tense meeting on Sunday morning, according to The Athletic. The report added that during that meeting, Kelly’s $54 million buyout in his contract was brought up.

There was also a coaching confrontation, as Woodward reportedly wanted to make changes to Kelly’s staff, which included axing offensive coordinator Joe Sloan. However, Kelly allegedly pushed back, saying he would rather make other moves on his staff.

This situation has even reached the highest level of state government, as Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry reportedly met with the LSU Board of Supervisors about Kelly’s firing on Sunday night.

The loss to Texas A&M was the last straw for many LSU fans, who were heard chanting "Fire Kelly" at Tiger Stadium on Saturday during the loss. Kelly was asked about that possibility after the loss, which put them at 5-3 on the year and 2-3 in SEC play.

"It’s impossible for the head coach that’s been here for four years and 35 years of doing this, to think anything [but keep coaching]," he said, via the New York Post. "That’s not my decision in terms of whether I’m here or not, but that’s what I will do."

Kelly went 34-14 during his tenure with the Tigers.

"When Coach Kelly arrived at LSU four years ago, we had high hopes that he would lead us to multiple SEC and national championships during his time in Baton Rouge," Woodward said as part of a statement. "Ultimately, the success at the level that LSU demands simply did not materialize, and I made the decision to make a change after last night's game."

