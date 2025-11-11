Brian Kelly sues LSU over $54M buyout after school allegedly changes termination story: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Brian Kelly filed a lawsuit against LSU, claiming the school is attempting to avoid its $54 million buyout for the coach after allegedly telling Kelly's representatives it has not officially terminated him.

Kelly coached his final game with the Tigers on Oct. 25 — a 49-25 loss to Texas A&M — and running backs coach Frank Wilson is currently listed as the interim head coach on LSU's website.

However, the suit claimed that Kelly's attorneys were notified Monday by the school that the university is aiming to fire him "for cause" to avoid paying him the buyout.

"LSU's representatives had a call with Coach Kelly's representatives, where LSU took the position that Coach Kelly had not been formally terminated and informed Coach Kelly's representatives, for the very first time, that LSU believed grounds for termination for cause existed," the suit says, according to ESPN.

"LSU has never claimed that Coach Kelly was terminated for cause and, prior to November 10, 2025, never asserted that he engaged in any conduct that would warrant such a termination," the lawsuit continues. "To the contrary, LSU repeatedly confirmed, both publicly and to Coach Kelly, that the termination was due to the Team's performance, not for cause."

When formally announcing Kelly's departure, then-athletic director Scott Woodward said, "We had high hopes that he would lead us to multiple SEC and national championships during his time in Baton Rouge. Ultimately, the success at the level that LSU demands simply did not materialize, and I made the decision to make a change after last night's game."

Woodward has since left his post after Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry said he would not allow Woodward to hire the next coach, claiming he would rather have President Donald Trump make the decision.

However, the suit claimed that Kelly's representatives were told by LSU that Kelly was never officially fired since Woodward did not even have "the authority to terminate Coach Kelly and/or make settlement offers to him."

In his sentiments about Woodward, Landry also blamed the former athletic director for the $77 million given to Jimbo Fisher, whom Woodward hired and whose contract negotiations he oversaw, when Fisher was let go by Texas A&M.

Current athletic director Verge Ausberry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Kelly's ousting came shortly after Penn State fired James Franklin, as multiple big-time college opportunities have opened up this season.

In their first game post-Kelly, LSU lost to No. 4 Alabama 20-9. They wrap up the season with Arkansas, Western Kentucky and Oklahoma.

Kelly owns a lifetime record of 297-109-2 dating back to his days coaching Division II school Grand Valley State from 1991 through 2003. He spent 12 seasons at Notre Dame before going to Baton Rouge and also had stops at Central Michigan and Cincinnati.

