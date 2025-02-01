Expand / Collapse search
NFL

Brett Favre says viral confrontation with Mark Gastineau about NFL sack record was a 'setup'

Gastineau accused Favre of taking a 'dive' on the controversial play

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A video went viral back in December that featured Mark Gastineau confronting Brett Favre in 2023 about Michael Strahan sacking the Green Bay Packers legend to break Gastineau's single-season sack record.

In the final game of the 2001 season, Favre appeared to fall onto the field before being tackled by Strahan, giving the New York Giants legend the record. (It's since been tied by T.J. Watt.) Gastineau accused Favre of taking a "dive," and the play remains controversial.

Gastineau met Favre at a memorabilia event last year, saying that Favre had "hurt" him and that he was going to "take my sack back" in a heated exchange.

Brett Favre calls plays

November 18, 2007, Green Bay, WI: Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre (4) calls signals during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Lambeau Field.  (Jeff Hanisch-USA Today Sports)

The confrontation was featured in ESPN's 30 for 30, "New York Sack Exchange;" not coincidentally, Favre said he believes the meeting had been planned by "ESPN and/or NFL Films."

"There are athletes from all sports; generally, it’s retired guys. So, you encounter a lot of different guys, but I had no clue, and I really think that was a setup by ESPN and/or NFL Films," Favre told Mihcele Tafoya on her podcast.

Favre said he had spotted a camera "hiding" above a "divider," and admitted he had been a bit worried.

Mark Gastineau hyped

Defensive end Mark Gastineau, #99, celebrates during an NFL football game circa 1986. Gastineau played for the Jets from 1979 to 1988. (Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

"He actually came right to the table – he’s still a big guy. . . .Honestly, I was thinking, the last thing I want to have to do is fight this guy right here," Favre said.

The Hall of Fame QB added that he felt Gastineau "wasn't all there" due to his history of concussions.

Favre took to X shortly after the confrontation went viral, in an attempt to "clear the air," admitting that it "maybe" had "crossed my mind to help Strahan," but he was not trying to "hurt" Gastineau.

Michael Strahan after record

Michael Strahan of the New York Giants celebrates breaking Mark Gastineau's single season sack record during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Packers won 35-24. (Al Bello/Getty Images)

"I booted out of a run thinking it would be wide open, saw Strahan standing there and ducked down. The game was over. There was no need for me to do anything spectacular. It probably wasn’t Michael’s best sack or tackle for loss. In a different game or situation, I would have made a bigger effort to avoid the sack or TFL. But at no point was I thinking about hurting Gastineau," Favre pleaded.

Favre added that the incident was "not the kind of moment that should be filmed and released."

