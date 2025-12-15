Expand / Collapse search
Brett Favre laments social media age's impact on society: 'It’s the wild, wild west'

Favre made the comments after talking about loyalty in college sports

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
NFL legend Brett Favre lamented in a recent podcast episode the culture of instant satisfaction that has been created in society as a result of the social media age.

Favre and his co-host David Kano talked on "4th and Favre" about the lack of loyalty in college sports with the advent of name, image and likeness deals and the transfer portal, coupled with coaches leaving schools without consequences.

Brett Favre takes on the Rams

Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre warms up before the game against the St. Louis Rams at the Edward Jones Dome, St. Louis, Missouri, on Dec. 16, 2007. (Denny Medley/USA Today Sports)

Kano compared what he believed was going on in college sports with the state of society.

"I think that’s more matter of opinion – what you’re exposed to. There’s some people who don’t watch YouTube. There’s some people who don’t have TikTok. I am one of those," Favre said in response. "Again, a matter of opinion. But I think, presently, in this world, or this country, it’s about how many clicks you can get immediately. Like, what can I do to get the most followers? It’s sort of like what we just talked about.

Brett Favre plays the Raiders

Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre calls signals against the Oakland Raiders at Lambeau Field on Dec. 9, 2007. (Jeff Hanisch/USA Today Sports)

"It is what it is. It’s more about how popular I can get instantaneously rather than really good content. It’s the wild, wild west at its best right now."

The Green Bay Packers legend said the lack of loyalty in college sports is the "sign of the times right now." He added that college athletics is about "how well you can do now as a player or as a coach and move on to bigger and better things."

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

