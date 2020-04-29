Brett Favre believes Aaron Rodgers will finish his career elsewhere

When the Green Bay Packers drafted Aaron Rodgers with the No. 24 overall pick in the 2005 NFL Draft, it was to eventually replace longtime quarterback Brett Favre and continue league dominance at the position for another decade or more.

Now, the time has come again for the Packers to start thinking about the future of the position, which is why they made the move in this year’s draft to take Utah State quarterback Jordan Love. And if the Packers groom him behind Rodgers for the remaining two years on the future Hall of Famer’s contract, they could once again be in a position to compete for another decade.

When Rodgers took over in Green Bay, Favre went to play elsewhere. Now, Favre believes the Packers’ draft selection of Love will result in Rodgers playing elsewhere as well.

“I think he will play somewhere else,” Favre said on The Rich Eisen Show on Wednesday. “It’s not Aaron’s job to mentor Jordan Love. [But] I guarantee you [the Love pick] got the gears going in Aaron’s mind.”

Favre also mentioned that he talked to Rodgers after the Love draft pick, but he didn’t go into specifics about their conversation. However, he does believe the pick sends a message to Rodgers that the team is preparing to move on from him, and he shouldn’t have to help out with that process.