Brandel Chamblee reveals interesting guidance for Masters coverage: 'There are things you shouldn’t say'

For decades, legendary sports broadcaster Jim Nantz has been the familiar sound of the Masters . His tone and familiar catchphrases have paired well with the tradition and reverence of Augusta National, but according to Brandel Chamblee, that’s not by mistake.

Chamblee, who currently serves as studio analyst for the GOLF Channel, said during a recent podcast appearance that covering the Masters requires a certain type of etiquette — one that is strongly encouraged by broadcast producers.

"There are things you shouldn’t say — fan is a big one. In their eyes, it’s short for fanatical, and they don’t want to refer to the people that are out there as being fanatical. That’s why you hear people say patron," he said on Barstool’s "Fore Play" podcast.

"If I said it, in my ear I’d get a — from a producer — I’d get ‘Woah!’"

Chamblee pointed out other differences, like the driving range, which at Augusta National is referred to as the "tournament practice facility." He also noted that the final nine holes during a round are not referred to as the "back nine."

"But if you said back nine on the air, you would get reprimanded because it’s the second nine. Because what you don’t want to have said, you don’t want somebody to say is ‘he’s playing the backside really well.’ Because back nine is close to backside, and backside is just far too colloquial."

While it might seem extreme to some, Chamblee said he believes the approach to covering the Masters has given way to some of golf’s biggest moments.

"You get these great calls by Jim Nantz, and Verne Lundquist, and back then it was Ben Wright, and they’re judicious in their word choice. It’s softer, it’s slower and more reverent. I think that’s a big part of the reason why it’s the best golf tournament of the year, I would argue."

On Thursday, patrons will be greeted by Nantz, who is covering his 40th Masters, with one of golf’s most famous sayings: "Hello friends, welcome to a tradition unlike any other."