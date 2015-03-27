Bradley, Pettersson vow to fight governing bodies if they approve rumored long putter ban

Keegan Bradley is gearing up to fight the governing bodies of golf if they decide to ban the long putter, and the American is hoping others will rally around the cause, too.

Bradley became the first player to win a major using a long putter when he captured the PGA Championship last year. Since then, Webb Simpson won the U.S. Open and Ernie Els triumphed at the British Open. All three used belly putters.

So far, the Royal & Ancient Golf Club and U.S. Golf Association haven't said publicly which way they are leaning.

A day after Els' victory at the British Open, R&A chief executive Peter Dawson said long putters were "firmly back on the radar" and that a decision could be expected in a matter of months.