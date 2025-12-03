Expand / Collapse search
St. Louis Blues

Blues forward Alexey Toropchenko becomes latest NHL player injured in bizarre off-ice incident

Forward sustained scalding burns to his legs, with coach declining to provide details of incident

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
A string of bizarre off-ice injuries plaguing the NHL this season has claimed another player this week. 

The St. Louis Blues announced that forward Alexey Toropchenko would be listed as week-to-week after he sustained "scalding burns to his legs in a home accident." Details of what happened were not immediately clear. 

Alexey Toropchenko on ice during NHL game

St. Louis Blues right wing Alexey Toropchenko (13) is shown during a game where the St. Louis Blues hosted the Utah Mammoth at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri, on Nov. 29, 2025. (Rick Ulreich/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"I just know it was a home accident, so we’re going to leave it at that," head coach Jim Montgomery told reporters on Monday. 

Toropchenko played in the Blues’ 1-0 victory over the Utah Mammoth on Saturday night, where he was assessed a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct for colliding knee-to-knee with Logan Cooley.

His accident was announced on Monday morning. 

Toropchenko is just the latest NHL player to be sidelined this season due to off-ice mishaps. 

New Jersey Devils star Jack Hughes is out for two months after it was announced on Nov. 15 that he underwent surgery to repair a finger that was injured in a freak accident at a dinner at a Chicago steakhouse.

Jack Hughes skates with puck

New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes (86) skates with the puck against the New York Islanders during the second period at Prudential Center. The game took place in Newark, New Jersey, on Nov. 10, 2025. (Ed Mulholland/Imagn Images)

NHL STAR WILL MISS TIME AFTER CUTTING HAND IN 'FLUKE ACCIDENT' AT TEAM DINNER: REPORT

The team declined to say which finger was injured, but a photo of Hughes at dinner with pop star Tate McRae went viral on social media and showed a bandaged right hand. 

Days after Hughes’ surgery was announced, the Florida Panthers also shared that star forward Eetu Luostarinen was injured in "a barbequing mishap."

He was also listed as week-to-week, with no definite timetable for return. 

Eetu Luostarinen skating

Florida Panthers center Eetu Luostarinen during the first period against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose.  (Darren Yamashita/Imagn Images)

"We don’t have a lot of experience with this," head coach Paul Maurice said at the time. "When he comes back and feels comfortable with the equipment on him, away we go."

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

