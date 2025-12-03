Blues forward Alexey Toropchenko becomes latest NHL player injured in bizarre off-ice incident

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A string of bizarre off-ice injuries plaguing the NHL this season has claimed another player this week.

The St. Louis Blues announced that forward Alexey Toropchenko would be listed as week-to-week after he sustained "scalding burns to his legs in a home accident." Details of what happened were not immediately clear.

"I just know it was a home accident, so we’re going to leave it at that," head coach Jim Montgomery told reporters on Monday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Toropchenko played in the Blues’ 1-0 victory over the Utah Mammoth on Saturday night, where he was assessed a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct for colliding knee-to-knee with Logan Cooley.

His accident was announced on Monday morning.

Toropchenko is just the latest NHL player to be sidelined this season due to off-ice mishaps.

New Jersey Devils star Jack Hughes is out for two months after it was announced on Nov. 15 that he underwent surgery to repair a finger that was injured in a freak accident at a dinner at a Chicago steakhouse.

NHL STAR WILL MISS TIME AFTER CUTTING HAND IN 'FLUKE ACCIDENT' AT TEAM DINNER: REPORT

The team declined to say which finger was injured, but a photo of Hughes at dinner with pop star Tate McRae went viral on social media and showed a bandaged right hand.

Days after Hughes’ surgery was announced, the Florida Panthers also shared that star forward Eetu Luostarinen was injured in "a barbequing mishap."

He was also listed as week-to-week, with no definite timetable for return.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"We don’t have a lot of experience with this," head coach Paul Maurice said at the time. "When he comes back and feels comfortable with the equipment on him, away we go."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.