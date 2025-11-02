Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Blue Jays' World Series title drought extends, but it's not the longest

It's now been 32 years since the Blue Jays won the World Series

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
The Toronto Blue Jays nearly ended their 32-year World Series drought, but the Los Angeles Dodgers spoiled their hopes in Game 7.

Dodgers catcher Will Smith hit a solo home run in the top of the 11th inning off Blue Jays pitcher Shane Bieber. World Series MVP Yoshinobu Yamamoto closed the door on Toronto in 2.2 innings of work after pitching Los Angeles to a victory in Game 6.

A somber Blue Jays fan

A Toronto Blue Jays fan reacts in a bar after the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Blue Jays in Game 7 of baseball's World Series, in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025.  (Ethan Cairns/The Canadian Press via AP)

The Blue Jays had a 3-0 lead thanks to Bo Bichette’s three-run home run and even took a 4-2 lead late in the game. However, the bullpen ended up failing the team in the end.

Toronto last won a World Series in 1993. Joe Carter hit a walk-off home run off Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Mitch Williams. It was back-to-back World Series wins for the Blue Jays, but they have not held the Commissioners’ Trophy since then.

The franchise certainly doesn’t have the longest World Series title drought in MLB history, but the lack of winning is eyebrow-raising. Read below for the teams that have not won a World Series in quite some time.

5). Pittsburgh Pirates (46 years)

Willie Stargell swings the bat

Pittsburgh Pirates left fielder Willie Stargell in action at the plate at Three Rivers Stadium. (Tony Tomsic/USA TODAY NETWORK)

The last time the Pittsburgh Pirates tasted World Series glory came in 1979 when the team defeated the Baltimore Orioles in 1979. Willie Stargell was named the World Series MVP. It’s been a long time since the Pirates have been back to even compete for the trophy. The last time the team made the National League Championship Series was in 1992.

4). Seattle Mariners (49 years)

Cal Raleigh trots around the bases

Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh (29) rounds the bases after hitting a home run in the fifth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during game seven of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre on Oct. 20, 2025. (Nick Turchiaro/Imagn Images)

The Seattle Mariners have never won a World Series championship, nor have they made it to the World Series. This year’s Cal Raleigh-led team presented the team’s best chance since 2001 to get there but they lost to the Blue Jays in seven games in the American League Championship Series.

3). San Diego Padres (57 years)

Tony Gwynn at the All-Star Game

National League outfielder Tony Gwynn (19) of the San Diego Padres at bat against the American League during the 1998 MLB All-Star Game at Coors Field on July 7, 1998.  (V.J. Lovero/USA TODAY NETWORK)

The San Diego Padres have won the National League pennant twice but have been unable to win the World Series championship. The Tony Gwynn and Trevor Hoffman-led teams of the late 1990s fell to the dynastic New York Yankees in 1998. Before that, the team made it to the World Series in 1984 but fell to the Detroit Tigers in five games.

2). Milwaukee Brewers (57 years)

William Contreras slides into second

Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts (50) gets out Milwaukee Brewers catcher William Contreras (24) during the ninth inning of game four of the NLCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Dodger Stadium on Oct. 17, 2025. (Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Imagn Images)

The Milwaukee Brewers’ franchise began its MLB journey in Seattle as the Pilots in 1969. But still, the franchise has only made the World Series once since then. The team lost in seven games in the 1982 World Series to the St. Louis Cardinals. Since 2018, the Brewers have been one of the best teams in the National League, but have yet to make any World Series appearances.

1). Cleveland Guardians (77 years)

Corey Kluber leaves the mound

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Corey Kluber (28) reacts against the Chicago Cubs in the fifth inning in game seven of the 2016 World Series at Progressive Field on Nov. 2, 2016. (Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports)

The Cleveland Guardians are one of MLB’s oldest franchises, but success has been few and far in between. Cleveland last won the World Series in 1948 when Lou Bourdeau was playing and managing the team. The team made the World Series four times since then but have been unable to add another trophy to the case.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

