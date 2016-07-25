Blue Jays' Kevin Pillar is letting fans vote on his walk-up song

If you'd like to play deejay for a major leaguer, here's your chance.

The Players' Tribune has published the five songs selected Blue Jays outfielder Kevin Pillar's teammates, one of which will serve as his walk-up song. They are: Go Hard or Go Home by E-40, Put On by Jeezy and Kanye West, Ride by Twenty One Pilots, Lights Come On by Jason Aldean, and I Wish by Skee Lo.

That last one was selected by reigning AL MVP Josh Donaldson. Go ahead and vote... for I Wish, which shall become the best walk-up song since Chris Getz used the Nintendo R.B.I. Baseball tune.