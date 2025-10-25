Blue Jays' Game 1 hero Addison Barger spent night before World Series on teammate's hotel room pullout

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Odd sleeping conditions did not stop Addison Barger from etching his name into Toronto Blue Jays' history on Friday night.

Barger was not in the starting lineup for Game 1 of the World Series, the first for the Blue Jays since 1993. He probably will not say it publicly, but perhaps that was a blessing in disguise.

That is because he actually spent the night before rooming with teammate David Schneider in the hotel inside Rogers Centre and sleeping on a pull-out couch, according to ESPN.

Schneider joked with reporters after the win that the pullout was "squeaking all night," and Barger was barred from sleeping with Schneider and his girlfriend in their bed.

"He's a headcase, but he's funny," Schneider said. "They set up a place, but I was like, for a few days, I'm not paying for a hotel room," Barger said to ESPN. "I know that sounds crazy, but I'm just trying to save a buck."

Despite the apparent uncomfortable slumber, he hit a pinch-hit grand slam, the first in World Series history, in the sixth inning to help the Jays to an 11-4 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

That was just the cherry on top of a wild week for Barger. The morning after the Jays beat the Seattle Mariners in the American League Championship Series, Barger flew home to see his wife, who had just given birth to the couple's third child.

He flew back to Toronto, but Barger does not have a full-time place in the city and needed somewhere to stay. So he roomed with Myles Straw before sharing the room with Schneider.

It was the biggest home run by a Blue Jay since, well, Monday night, when George Springer's three-run homer sent the Blue Jays to the World Series.

Toronto will look to take a 2-0 series lead on Saturday night — this time, Barger had his own place to stay with his family.

