Blue Jays beat Dodgers in World Series Game 1, Shohei Ohtani hits first career Fall Classic homer

The Toronto Blue Jays beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 11-4 in Game 1 of the World Series Friday night at the Rogers Centre.

The Dodgers jumped out to a 2-0 lead with runs in the second and third inning, but Toronto tied it up in the fourth with a two-run homer by Dalton Varsho.

Then, the Blue Jays seemingly put the game away with a nine-run sixth inning, which included the first pinch-hit grand slam in World Series history by Toronto's Addison Barger.

Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani then hit the first World Series home run of his career in the seventh, but it was too little too late for the Dodgers.

Ohtani was booed ahead of the game by Blue Jays fans.

By the ninth inning, the Toronto crowd broke into a unified chant, shouting, "we don't need him!"

The Dodgers will look to even up the series on Saturday night, and will send Yoshinobu Yamamoto to the mound against Toronto's Kevin Gausman.