Blue Jays broadcaster takes shot at Yankees announcer after taking over New York in AL East standings

The New York Yankees are in free-fall, and the Toronto Blue Jays broadcast team is loving it.

Toronto jumped New York in the standings this week after sweeping the Yanks in their four-game series in Canada.

In the midst of the series, Yankees play-by-play announcer Michael Kay made the claim that the Blue Jays were "not a first-place team."

Kay cited, at the time, a +4 run differential for Toronto against a +105 for the Yanks - so, when the Jays officially jumped New York in the standings, the guys at SportsNet had a field day.

"I can think of a certain Yankee broadcaster, in fact, who is gonna have to go on his show tomorrow and admit that the Blue Jays are a first-place team, because the standings prove it," Jamie Campbell said while holding a broom.

It was the first time in Blue Jays' history that they had a four-game sweep of the Yankees in their own home ballpark.

The Bronx Bombers are 6-14 in their last 20 games and have squandered a seven-game lead in the division - they now trail the Blue Jays by a game, who also own the tiebreaker with their 5-2 record against New York this year.

It has been a massive struggle for the Bronx Bombers - in this 20-game stretch, their .174 batting average with runners in scoring position ranks dead last. Since last Saturday, their bullpen's 9.86 ERA is also ranked 30th.

Fortunately for Kay, he will not be on his ESPN New York radio show Friday afternoon, since he has another ballgame to call.

The Yanks begin another edition of the Subway Series on Friday at Citi Field with the Mets, who too are in a tough stretch of their own - they are 5-14 in their last 19 games.

