Blue Jackets part ways with GM Howson

The Columbus Blue Jackets fired executive vice president and general manager Scott Howson on Tuesday.

Howson was named the second GM in the Blue Jackets' history on June 15, 2007.

"Scott Howson is a caring man who gave everything he had to the Columbus Blue Jackets over the past six years," said John Davidson, president of hockey operations. "This was a difficult decision, but one that I thought was in the best interest of moving our hockey club forward. I have enjoyed working with Scott and want to thank him for his service."

The Blue Jackets compiled a 173-190-59 record and made their lone playoff appearance in 2009 during Howson's tenure, but the club finished last in the NHL with 65 points last season and currently stands near the bottom of the Western Conference standings with a 4-7-2 record.

Howson also drew significant criticism for orchestrating last summer's trade that sent franchise cornerstone Rick Nash to the New York Rangers.