Bills sign Super Bowl hero Mecole Hardman to practice squad following blowout loss to Dolphins: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

After the Buffalo Bills' shocking blowout loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, the team is bringing in a wide receiver with Super Bowl pedigree.

The Bills, in need of a spark from their wide receiver room, signed Mecole Hardman to their practice squad, according to ESPN. Hardman had been on the Green Bay Packers' practice squad but was cut in September.

The Bills did not bring in anyone at the trade deadline to help quarterback Josh Allen on the perimeter, so they pivoted to the 27-year-old Hardman.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Hardman’s most notable moment of his six-year career came in Super Bowl LVIII, when he caught the game-winning touchdown from Patrick Mahomes in overtime to beat the San Francisco 49ers.

The Bills have relied on Keon Coleman, Khalil Shakir, Joshua Palmer and Curtis Samuel to be their top receivers this season, but none have elevated their games to become a true No. 1 wide receiver.

EAGLES LINEBACKER NEARLY PUNCHES OFFICIAL IN WILD CELEBRATION DURING WIN

The Bills’ lack of explosive playmakers was on display in their 30-13 loss to the Dolphins. Shakir led the team with seven catches for 58 yards, with a lot of his production coming when the game was out of reach.

Shakir leads the team with 45 catches for 457 yards and two touchdowns. Tight end Dalton Kincaid is the team’s next-leading receiver with 29 catches for 448 yards and four touchdowns.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

In 80 career games, Hardman has 178 catches for 2,302 yards and 16 touchdowns, and the Bills are hoping the Super Bowl LVIII hero can provide a spark.

The Bills dropped to 6-3 with the loss and will look to bounce back against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-3) on Sunday.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.