Buffalo Bills

Bills sign Super Bowl hero Mecole Hardman to practice squad following blowout loss to Dolphins: report

Hardman caught the game-winning touchdown of Super Bowl LVIII in overtime

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
After the Buffalo Bills' shocking blowout loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, the team is bringing in a wide receiver with Super Bowl pedigree. 

The Bills, in need of a spark from their wide receiver room, signed Mecole Hardman to their practice squad, according to ESPN. Hardman had been on the Green Bay Packers' practice squad but was cut in September. 

The Bills did not bring in anyone at the trade deadline to help quarterback Josh Allen on the perimeter, so they pivoted to the 27-year-old Hardman. 

Mecole Hardman looks on

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (12) plays against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, on Feb. 11, 2024. (Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports)

Hardman’s most notable moment of his six-year career came in Super Bowl LVIII, when he caught the game-winning touchdown from Patrick Mahomes in overtime to beat the San Francisco 49ers. 

The Bills have relied on Keon Coleman, Khalil Shakir, Joshua Palmer and Curtis Samuel to be their top receivers this season, but none have elevated their games to become a true No. 1 wide receiver. 

Mecole Hardman with Lombardi Trophy

Wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr. #12 of the Kansas City Chiefs lifts the Lombardi trophy after Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium on Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nevada.  (Luke Hales/Getty Images)

The Bills’ lack of explosive playmakers was on display in their 30-13 loss to the Dolphins. Shakir led the team with seven catches for 58 yards, with a lot of his production coming when the game was out of reach. 

Shakir leads the team with 45 catches for 457 yards and two touchdowns. Tight end Dalton Kincaid is the team’s next-leading receiver with 29 catches for 448 yards and four touchdowns. 

Mecole Hardman celebrates touchdown

Mecole Hardman Jr. #12 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after catching the game-winning touchdown in overtime to defeat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

In 80 career games, Hardman has 178 catches for 2,302 yards and 16 touchdowns, and the Bills are hoping the Super Bowl LVIII hero can provide a spark. 

The Bills dropped to 6-3 with the loss and will look to bounce back against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-3) on Sunday.

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.

