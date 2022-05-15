Bills, Giants, Sabres express support for victims in Buffalo supermarket shooting

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Athletes and sports organizations in New York and beyond are expressing support for the victims in Saturday's shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo.

Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said at least 10 people died and three others were injured in the shooting at Tops Friendly Markets. The shooting is being investigated as a hate crime. Authorities said 11 of the victims were Black, two were White.

The alleged gunman was identified as Payton Gendron, 18, of Conklin, New York. He was charged with first-degree murder and pleaded not guilty Saturday evening.

With the City of Buffalo mourning, the New York Giants, Buffalo Bills and several athletes in the sports world expressed their condolences to the victims and their families.

"Praying for and with our Buffalo community. Our hearts are with the victims, their families, and friends," the Bills said in a statement on Twitter, which prompted a crying and heart emoji from wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen wrote that he was "absolutely heartbroken" for the victims, their families and the City of Buffalo.

"Extremely hard to express the emotions right now," he tweeted.

Bills offensive lineman Rodger Saffold and safety Jaquan Johnson both offered prayers while discussing the tragedy.

Former Bills legends expressed their support, with Hall of Famer Thurman Thomas calling the news "heartbreaking and infuriating at the same time."

"My love goes out to the Buffalo community and to those of you who lost someone. We are here for you, and we love you," he wrote.

Fred Jackson, another former Buffalo running back, wrote that his "heart hurts for the families and friends of the victims!!"

Giants general manager Joe Schoen and coach Brian Daboll released a joint statement Saturday night. Daboll previously served as offensive coordinator for the Bills.

"We are saddened by the senseless tragedy in Buffalo today," the statement said. "For us and several members of our staff, Buffalo is our hometown or our adopted home. On behalf of the Giants organization and those of us who come from Buffalo, our hearts go out to the victims and their families and to the entire Buffalo community."

The Buffalo Sabres also released a statement, saying the organization was "heartbroken for our community today."

"Our hearts are with the victims, their families, friends, and all of Buffalo," the team wrote on Twitter.

Retired Buffalo Police Officer Aaron Salter was among those killed in the shooting at Tops Friendly Markets.

He died while trying to protect others from the alleged shooter, who was ordered held without bail and is due back in court Thursday.