Bills QB Lewis doubtful for Sunday

Orchard Park, NY (SportsNetwork.com) - Buffalo Bills quarterback Thad Lewis has been listed as doubtful for Sunday's contest against Kansas City.

Lewis, who has started Buffalo's last three games in place of a still-injured E.J. Manuel, bruised his ribs on the opening play from scrimmage in last Sunday's 35-17 loss at New Orleans. He remained in the game, however, and completed 22-of-39 passes for 234 yards with one touchdown and an interception.

"Really just being able to turn and throw is the one thing," said Bills coach Doug Marrone on Friday. "That's the one thing that's holding him back, being able to turn his torso and throw. That's it. If he can get by that, then he'll be able to play."

Rookie Jeff Tuel and veteran Matt Flynn each received reps with the first-team offense during the week, though it has yet to be determined who will start if Lewis is unable to play.

"They know the situation," said Marrone about his backup quarterbacks. "I've spoken to them about it. That's what it is. I know that everyone would like to know and have an answer and do that. We've talked to the other guys on the team; they just need to concentrate on themselves getting ready to go. As soon as we make the decision I'll tell the team."

Backup wide receiver Chris Hogan (back) has been listed as questionable for Sunday, while running back C.J. Spiller (ankle) and wide receiver Stevie Johnson (hip) have been listed as probable. Spiller missed last Sunday's game.