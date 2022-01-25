Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes stands by NFL overtime rules: 'It's not about the offense every single time'

The NFL’s overtime rules have come under heavy criticism following the Kansas City Chiefs ’ 42-36 win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday but Patrick Mahomes believes the rules display what football is all about: "a full team game."

After winning the coin toss, Mahomes found tight end Travis Kelce for the game-winning touchdown to end the game before Josh Allen ever touched the ball. Initially, after the game, Mahomes said it "stinks" not being able to "see the other guy go," but on Monday he seemed to stand by the rules.

"It is what it is to me," he told KCSP radio. "Obviously you want to have a chance if you don't get a chance to get the ball, but that's been the rule for a long time. They've actually adjusted to make it where you have to at least score a touchdown."

He continued: "It's a team game. You have to be able to get a stop on defense, and do stuff like that as well. It's not about the offense every single time. It's a full team game. You know what the rules are going into the season. You know if you get into an overtime situation, you have to get that stop in order to give your offense a chance. We got the ball first and we went down there and scored a touchdown."

Mahomes is no stranger to the disadvantages of the overtime rule.

During the 2019 AFC Championship Game against the New England Patriots , Tom Brady threw the game-winning touchdown on the opening drive of overtime – meaning Mahomes, like Allen, never touched the ball.

The Chiefs proposed a rule change, but it was never voted on.

Still, despite benefiting from the rules this time around, head coach Andy Reid said he wouldn’t be "opposed" to a change.

"It was great for us last night, but is it great for the game, which is the most important thing we should all be looking out for?" he said. "To make things equal, it probably needs to be able to hit both offenses, both defenses."