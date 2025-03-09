Bills' Josh Allen agrees to 6-year extension with record-setting guarantee: reports

The Buffalo Bills are rewarding Josh Allen for his MVP 2024 season by making him the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL.

The Bills and Allen agreed to a six-year extension, which the team announced on Sunday. The deal keeps him in Buffalo through the 2030 season as its franchise quarterback.

ESPN reports the deal is worth a $330 million extension, which includes $250 million fully guaranteed, making it the largest guarantee ever given to an NFL player in history.

Allen’s extension comes after winning his first MVP Award, as he threw for 3,731 yards with 28 touchdowns to six interceptions, while rushing for 531 yards and 12 scores over 17 games. He became the only NFL player to ever throw for at least 25 touchdowns, rushing for at least 10 touchdowns, and give up fewer than 10 interceptions in a single season.

The Bills went 13-4 in the regular season but ultimately fell to the Kansas City Chiefs again in the AFC Championship Game.

Allen had four years remaining on his current deal with the Bills, but they nixed that to make sure he was compensated fairly. The six-year extension pays out $55 million per season, tying him with Cincinnati Bengals’ Joe Burrow, Green Bay Packers’ Jordan Love, and Jacksonville Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence at the same price tag.

Only Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott ($60 million) gets paid more per season over his extension.

Since being taken seventh overall by Buffalo in the 2018 NFL Draft, Allen has led the Bills to six straight AFC East titles, while quickly cementing himself as one of the best quarterbacks in today’s game.

Allen is known as much for his legs as he is for his arm, scoring 65 total rushing touchdowns since entering the league. But he’s thrown for 195 touchdowns to 84 interceptions, the latter of which being something he really tried to cut down on in 2024, and it worked.

Allen’s lowest interception total for his career was during the 2018 campaign, when he gave up nine picks. Throwing just six this season, compared to his career-high 18 in 2023, was one of many goals he checked off.

Speaking of goals, it was clear Buffalo was trying to shore up their cornerstone pieces this offseason, and Allen is the latest and biggest one thus far.

The Bills also gave a four-year, $80 million extension to edge rusher Greg Rousseau, paid Allen’s favorite target in 2024, Khalil Shakir, a four-year, $53 million extension, and made sure linebacker Terrel Bernard was compensated properly with a four-year, $50 million extension that keeps him away from free agency.

The Bills are gearing up for another season, where they not only want to make it seven in a row for the AFC East crown, but finally make that first Super Bowl appearance since 1993. They came so close again last year, but getting past the Chiefs is something Allen has yet to do in the postseason in four appearances.

It’s not hard to realize that’s the ultimate goal heading into 2025, but the Bills made sure their franchise quarterback can worry about that alone, as financials are more than settled moving forward.

Follow Fox News Digital's sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.