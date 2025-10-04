Bills face backlash after wishing luck to 'good friends' Blue Jays over Yankees in MLB postseason

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Buffalo Bills fans have long wondered why they’re often excluded from the "New York sports" conversation, but they may now have their answer.

The "New York sports" list has normally been composed of the New York Yankees, Mets, Rangers, Islanders, Giants, Jets, Knicks, New Jersey Devils and Brooklyn Nets - yes, even a team on the other side of the Hudson River would be in that conversation.

But the Devils play in Newark, which is well within the New York metro area. Buffalo, on the other hand, is a roughly six-hour drive to Midtown Manhattan.

Well, the Bills showed their true colors on Friday by wishing "good luck" to their "friends up north" in the Toronto Blue Jays, who match up against the Yankees in the American League Division Series.

"Yeah don’t call yourself a New York team again," wrote one X user.

Even pro tennis player Jessica Pegula, whose parents own the team, was shocked.

"Ohhh???" she wrote.

"This is blasphemous," added Gary Sheffield Jr.

"Shouldn’t we root for teams that actually play in the great state of New York?" wrote another user. "It's the National Football League... National to America. The United States. There's not even an NFL team in Canada."

The Blue Jays, however, replied by posting a photo of Josh Allen in a Blue Jays jersey.

Since the Montreal Expos left after the 2005 season, the Blue Jays remain the only MLB team in Canada. They won the AL East over the Yankees due to the tiebreaker of head-to-head matchups in the regular season.

This is the first time the division rivals will face one another in the postseason.

This is the first time the division rivals will face one another in the postseason.