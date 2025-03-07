Big 12 basketball court draws mixed reviews during tournament over unique design

The Big 12 tournament kicked off this week in women’s college basketball, and it was the court itself that has been a talking point among fans.

The court's design is far from traditional. The Big 12’s "XII" logo not only appears at center court. It appears all over the court.

The "XII" logo in the court's lanes was designed as a lighter gray superimposed on the rest of the court, which is a slightly darker gray. The gray-on-gray look has drawn mixed reviews from fans online.

"I’m watching the #UCF women’s basketball team compete in the Big 12 tourney. Am I the only one who thinks the court is terrible? It looks like one of those optical illusion paintings they sold at Spencer’s Gifts," the Orlando Sentinel's Matt Murschel wrote on X.



"Trying to decide if this court design at the Big 12 Tournament will grow on me over the next two weeks or it’s just ugly," another user posted.

One fan even compared the court to a DNA strand.

"The entire court looking like a DNA strand is just overdoing it. There was nothing wrong with the Big 12 Tournament court in previous seasons," the post said.

However, not all the reviews were negative.

"I have bad news for the Big 12 court haters. The court in person is actually fire!"

"The court at the Big 12 tournament is kinda cool…" another post said.

The quarterfinals of the Big 12 women’s tournament continued Friday, where West Virginia began the four-game slate with a 73-69 win over Kansas State.

