©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

College Basketball

Big 12 basketball court draws mixed reviews during tournament over unique design

One fan compared the court's design to a 'DNA Strand'

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
Published
The Big 12 tournament kicked off this week in women’s college basketball, and it was the court itself that has been a talking point among fans. 

The court's design is far from traditional. The Big 12’s "XII" logo not only appears at center court. It appears all over the court. 

The "XII" logo in the court's lanes was designed as a lighter gray superimposed on the rest of the court, which is a slightly darker gray. The gray-on-gray look has drawn mixed reviews from fans online. 

Iowa State and Arizona State players play on court

Addy Brown of the Iowa State Cyclones shoots a 3-pointer against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the third quarter in the second round of the women's Big 12 Tournament at T-Mobile Center March 6, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo.   (Kyle Rivas/Getty Images)

"I’m watching the #UCF women’s basketball team compete in the Big 12 tourney. Am I the only one who thinks the court is terrible? It looks like one of those optical illusion paintings they sold at Spencer’s Gifts," the Orlando Sentinel's Matt Murschel wrote on X.

"Trying to decide if this court design at the Big 12 Tournament will grow on me over the next two weeks or it’s just ugly," another user posted. 

One fan even compared the court to a DNA strand. 

Jyah LoVett in action

Jyah LoVett (4) of the Arizona State Sun Devils drives past Emily Ryan (11) of the Iowa State Cyclones during the fourth quarter in the second round of the women's Big 12 Tournament at T-Mobile Center March 6, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo.   (Kyle Rivas/Getty Images)

"The entire court looking like a DNA strand is just overdoing it. There was nothing wrong with the Big 12 Tournament court in previous seasons," the post said.

However, not all the reviews were negative.

"I have bad news for the Big 12 court haters. The court in person is actually fire!" 

Laia Conesa in action

Laia Conesa (6) of the Kansas Jayhawks attempts to dribble the ball past Loghan Johnson (23) of the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the third quarter in the first round of the women's Big 12 Tournament at T-Mobile Center March 5, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo.  (Kyle Rivas/Getty Images)

"The court at the Big 12 tournament is kinda cool…" another post said.

The quarterfinals of the Big 12 women’s tournament continued Friday, where West Virginia began the four-game slate with a 73-69 win over Kansas State.

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.