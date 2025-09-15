Expand / Collapse search
Cincinnati Bengals

Bengals lose Joe Burrow for 3 months after QB suffers turf toe injury: report

Burrow was injured before halftime against the Jacksonville Jaguars

Ryan Gaydos
Chris Broussard's AFC North predictions: Bengals return to the playoffs with Ravens | First Things First Video

Chris Broussard's AFC North predictions: Bengals return to the playoffs with Ravens | First Things First

Chris Broussard unveils his AFC North predictions in Chris Broussard fashion: feet up with his Versace robe (Baltimore Ravens style).

The Cincinnati Bengals’ fears appeared to be confirmed on Monday.

Joe Burrow will undergo surgery on his left foot to repair a turf toe injury he suffered in the team’s win over the Jacksonville Jaguars and will likely be out at least three months, ESPN reported.

Joe Burrow on the ground

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) grimaces aft being sacked by Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Arik Armstead (91) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, in Cincinnati.  (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Burrow was in the locker room after the game on crutches. The team was reportedly seeking a second opinion on the injury Sunday night.

The quarterback was sacked by Jaguars defensive tackle Arik Armstead for a 5-yard loss at the Bengals 35-yard line with 9:02 left in the first half. He went to the sideline and into the medical tent after the play. He came out briefly with a limp and went to the locker room.

"It’s tough right now. We’re going to be OK. He’s a strong guy," Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins said Sunday afternoon. "We look forward to seeing what the results are."

Joe Burrow helped off the field

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, center, is helped off the field after suffering an injury during the second quarter of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, in Cincinnati.  (AP Photo/Kareem Elgazzar)

Jake Browning came into the game for Burrow and helped Cincinnati to their first 2-0 start since the 2018 season. Browning was 21-of-32 with 241 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions.

It’s the third time since Burrow entered the league that he will miss significant time with an injury. He was limited to 10 games in 2020 and 2023 because of it. He will likely play around the same number of games this season when it’s all said and done.

Joe Burrow throws

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, in Cincinnati.  (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Last year, Burrow led the NFL with 4,918 passing yards and 43 touchdown passes. He finished fourth in NFL MVP voting.

