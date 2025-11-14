Bengals' Joe Flacco indifferent about Joe Burrow's return to practice: 'I really don't care'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has returned to the practice field, but veteran backup Joe Flacco appears indifferent about the news.

Burrow returned to practice Monday, opening a 21-day window for the star to return to the lineup, but Burrow’s return to the field was not a concern for Flacco.

"I don’t know, I think backups probably do it a good amount where they know like, ‘Hey, this guy’s coming back, he’s got a three-week injury or whatever it is,'" Flacco said, according to The Cincinnati Enquirer.

"I’m honestly not really thinking about it. It’s not really a part of my process. I really don’t care. It’s this week, and that’s all that matters. And I think to think about that stuff would just be a distraction. So, it’s not really something I’m worried about. Like I said, I’m just worried about doing my job, and this week that’s going out and playing against Pittsburgh."

Burrow sustained a toe injury in September that forced backup quarterback Jake Browning into the lineup. Browning struggled, and the team acquired Flacco from the Cleveland Browns to take over.

Flacco, who struggled with the Browns prior to being benched for Dillon Gabriel, has filled in admirably for Burrow. In four starts with the Bengals, Flacco has completed 64.7% of his passes for 1,254 yards with 11 touchdowns and two interceptions.

By comparison, in Flacco’s four starts with the Browns, he completed just 58.1% of his passes for 815 yards with two touchdowns and six interceptions.

While Flacco has played well, the Bengals are just 1-3 in his four starts because of their porous defense. The Bengals are 3-6 and need to get hot down the stretch to give themselves a chance at making the playoffs.

Their next game is a key divisional matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-4) Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

