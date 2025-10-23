Bengals' Joe Flacco dishes on new reality in Cincinnati after being spotted unaccompanied at bar

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Earlier this month, the Cleveland Browns traded veteran quarterback Joe Flacco to the in-state rival Cincinnati Bengals. Cincinnati received Flacco and a sixth-round draft pick in next year's draft, while Cleveland picked up a fifth-round pick in the trade.

Flacco has since played in just two games with his new team and continues to adjust to his new life in Cincinnati. The 40-year-old quarterback's family did not make the move with him to Ohio.

The Super Bowl winner's wife, Dana, and five children live in New Jersey.

On Wednesday, Flacco revealed details about how he has handled his newfound alone time thus far.

"For me, it's trying to find ways to maybe stay over here a little bit longer, then just take myself out of that mindset and call home," Flacco said. "Go sit at a restaurant by myself and realize that, man, that's pretty enjoyable to do.

"I tell people all the time, I used to see guys sitting at a bar by themselves or just sitting by themselves eating and I'm like, 'Man, I feel so bad for that guy.' You always want to go join him, and now I realize that dude was in heaven.

"And not to say that's not what I want. I'd rather be at home sitting at the dinner table with my kids and hearing what the hell they were talking about all day. But if you have to do it, you may as well take advantage of it."

Flacco will be reunited with his loved ones this weekend when they make their planned trip to Ohio for the New York Jets' road game against the Bengals.

Flacco has a 1-1 record in his short stint with the Bengals. He is coming off a 342-yard passing performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

