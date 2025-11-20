Expand / Collapse search
Chicago Bears

Aaron Rodgers ready to 'let bygones be bygones' in longtime rivalry with Bears

Former Packers QB dominated Bears with 25-5 record over 15 seasons as starter

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
For the first time since 2022, Aaron Rodgers will visit Chicago, but just like old times, he again will be the most hated man in the building.

The 41-year-old, of course, was the Bears' archrival as the Green Bay Packers' starting quarterback for 15 seasons, owning a 25-5 record against them, including the playoffs.

In 2021, Rodgers famously claimed that he "still own[ed]" the Bears, which certainly cannot be argued. However, now as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers, he is ready to put the rivalry behind him.

Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers celebrates his rushing touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Green Bay Packers' 24-14 win at Soldier Field in Chicago on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. (Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA Today Network)

"I’d rather not be [the villain]. I’m not in Green Bay anymore. I feel like we can let bygones be bygones. Maybe. I can, I guess," Rodgers told reporters on Wednesday. "It’s a great rivalry. I mean, in the history of all sports, you talk about the [Los Angeles] Lakers and the [Boston] Celtics and the [Boston] Red Sox and the [New York] Yankees. You’ve got to talk about the Packers and the Bears. And there’s been some great memories there."

But Rodgers took one more dig.

Aaron Rodgers rushing touchdown

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers  scores a rushing touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Green Bay Packers 24-14 win at Soldier Field in Chicago on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021.  (Mike De Sisti/USA Today Sports)

"When I first got to Green Bay, the Bears had the all-time series lead. When I left, the Packers did," he said. "Since [Jordan Love] has taken over, it’s even gotten better.

"But I hope those fans can put that behind them. I’m sure they can’t. Don’t expect them to. But I really enjoy the city. They got great sports."

In his 29 regular-season games against Chicago, Rodgers has thrown for 6,965 yards, 64 touchdowns and 10 interceptions with a 109.0 passer rating. In his lone playoff game against his former NFC North rival — the NFC Championship before their Super Bowl XLV victory — Rodgers threw for 244 yards and rushed for a touchdown in a 21-14 win.

Aaron Rodgers running

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers runs with the ball during the first half against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.  (Dennis Wierzbicki/USA Today Sports)

Rodgers has not lost to the Bears since Dec. 16, 2018, a 24-17 Bears win in Chicago. The Steelers and Bears will kick off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

