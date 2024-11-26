America's favorite and least favorite Thanksgiving dishes: report

Come November, there are a lot of hot-button dialogues about Thanksgiving food.

Are mashed potatoes superior to sweet potato casserole?

Are Brussels sprouts the best or worst side dish? Is pumpkin pie or apple pie the better dessert choice? The list goes on.

While these debates might never be resolved, Instacart, an online grocery store delivery and pick-up platform, attempted to settle the controversy about Americans' favorite and least favorite Thanksgiving dishes in a new report.

Based on an online survey of more than 2,000 Americans conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of Instacart in September 2024, turkey, mashed potatoes and stuffing are among Americans’ favorite Thanksgiving dishes.

As for the least favorite Thanksgiving dishes in the U.S., cranberry sauce, green bean casserole and roasted autumn vegetables are among the top contenders.

See the lists below for the percentage of Americans who said these dishes were among their most or least favorite Thanksgiving dishes.

As for what Americans were loading into their grocery carts for Turkey Day preparations, Instacart compared the share of items purchased for every category during the seven-day period from Nov. 17, 2023 through Nov. 23, 2023 to the share of items purchased for the rest of the year, and determined the categories that had the highest relative differences.

See the full list below of items more likely to be purchased the week leading up to and including Thanksgiving Day than any other time of year.

The top item? Whole turkey.

This Thanksgiving staple had a whopping 5,096% increase compared to the rest of the year based on Instacart shopping data, followed closely by cranberries (3,777% increase) and frozen whole turkey (3,619% increase).

Rounding out the top five are two sweet treats; pumpkin pie and canned cranberries.

Read the full blog post on Instacart.com.