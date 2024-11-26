Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Food-Drink

America's favorite and least favorite Thanksgiving dishes: report

From turkey to mashed potatoes, see where these Thanksgiving foods rank on Instacart's list

By Perri Ormont Blumberg Fox News
Published
close
Thanksgiving food debate: Do you prefer homemade or canned cranberry sauce with your feast? Video

Thanksgiving food debate: Do you prefer homemade or canned cranberry sauce with your feast?

Fox News Digital asked Americans whether they prefer canned or homemade cranberry sauce on their Thanksgiving table this year. See the results.

Come November, there are a lot of hot-button dialogues about Thanksgiving food.

Are mashed potatoes superior to sweet potato casserole? 

Are Brussels sprouts the best or worst side dish? Is pumpkin pie or apple pie the better dessert choice? The list goes on.

'YELLOWSTONE' STAR AND CHEF REVEALS THANKSGIVING TURKEY CARVING TIPS, COMMON BIRD-COOKING MISTAKES

While these debates might never be resolved, Instacart, an online grocery store delivery and pick-up platform, attempted to settle the controversy about Americans' favorite and least favorite Thanksgiving dishes in a new report.

Thanksgiving food spread

Instacart, headquartered in San Francisco, California, has compiled a list of America's favorite and least favorite holiday dishes. (iStock)

Based on an online survey of more than 2,000 Americans conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of Instacart in September 2024, turkey, mashed potatoes and stuffing are among Americans’ favorite Thanksgiving dishes.

FOOD RECALLS AHEAD OF THANKSGIVING: 3 YOU MUST KNOW ABOUT

As for the least favorite Thanksgiving dishes in the U.S., cranberry sauce, green bean casserole and roasted autumn vegetables are among the top contenders.

See the lists below for the percentage of Americans who said these dishes were among their most or least favorite Thanksgiving dishes.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle

Thanksgiving dish showdown

This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Instacart from Sep. 19 through 23, 2024 among 2,077 adults ages 18 and older. The sampling precision of Harris online polls is measured by using a Bayesian credible interval. (Instacart)

As for what Americans were loading into their grocery carts for Turkey Day preparations, Instacart compared the share of items purchased for every category during the seven-day period from Nov. 17, 2023 through Nov. 23, 2023 to the share of items purchased for the rest of the year, and determined the categories that had the highest relative differences.

See the full list below of items more likely to be purchased the week leading up to and including Thanksgiving Day than any other time of year.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

thanksgiving week shopping list

Whole turkey, fresh cranberries, frozen whole turkey, pumpkin pie and canned cranberries were the top Thanksgiving foods that Americans were shopping for, according to Instacart. (Instacart)

The top item? Whole turkey.

This Thanksgiving staple had a whopping 5,096% increase compared to the rest of the year based on Instacart shopping data, followed closely by cranberries (3,777% increase) and frozen whole turkey (3,619% increase). 

Rounding out the top five are two sweet treats; pumpkin pie and canned cranberries. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Read the full blog post on Instacart.com.

Perri Ormont Blumberg is a contributing lifestyle reporter for Fox News Digital.