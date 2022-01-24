Bengals' Eli Apple rips 2 NFL fan bases as team prepares for AFC Championship

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple didn’t mince words on social media when he was talking about what he believes are some of the worst fan bases in the NFL.

Apple has played six seasons in the NFL. He was with the New York Giants, New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers before getting another starting opportunity with the Bengals. Apple had a falling out with the Giants at the end of the 2017 season and was traded to the Saints in 2018.

Apple, who had two interceptions and 49 tackles during the regular season and had three tackles and a pass defense during the team's win over the Tennessee Titans, ripped Giants and Saints fans on Sunday.

"Idk which fan base I hate more," Apple tweeted, "prolly the saints but It’s close wit the giants it’s a toss up."

Apple added: "New Orleans is the dirtiest smelliest city and has the worst food ever. it’s that swine and crawfish thts killin yall brains."

Apple appeared to be appreciative of his time in Cincinnati so far.

He called Bengals fans "easily by far the most loyal and knowledgeable."

Apple has become an important part of the Bengals’ defense. Cincinnati has held their last two playoff opponents to 16 and 19 points.

The team will have to step up as they hit the road to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship.