Cincinnati Bengals
Published

Bengals darkhorse to win Super Bowl, former NFL player says

Former NFL linebacker and current OutKick contributor Bobby Carpenter is already picking his sleeper for this year’s Super Bowl

By Sam Amico | OutKick
Former NFL linebacker and current OutKick contributor Bobby Carpenter is already picking his sleeper for this year’s Super Bowl.

Yes, there’s still a week remaining in the regular season, but Carpenter, a former standout at Ohio State, has seen enough of the Cincinnati Bengals to feel confident in his prediction.

Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals throws a pass during the first quarter in the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Paul Brown Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals throws a pass during the first quarter in the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Paul Brown Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

"The Cincinnati Bengals were in reset mode," Carpenter said. "They brought in coach Zac Taylor, (and were) meandering through the wilderness. If you’re not Cincinnati Bengals fan … they have had long periods of time were they weren’t very good."

Now, they are AFC North champions, sporting a 10-6 record entering the regular season finale at Cleveland. That’s all thanks in large part to the play of quarterback Joe Burrow, the former No. 1 overall pick.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Cincinnati.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

"Joe Burrow is ahead of schedule as a quarterback," Carpenter said. "… I like Cincinnati as a team that can win a playoff game or two, and if you can win two and get to the AFC Championship, anything can happen."

Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson (2) celebrates with Jackson Carman (79) after kicking the game-winning field goal against the Jacksonville Jaguars in an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Cincinnati. Cincinnati won 24-21.

Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson (2) celebrates with Jackson Carman (79) after kicking the game-winning field goal against the Jacksonville Jaguars in an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Cincinnati. Cincinnati won 24-21. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

For Carpenter’s full 7-minute take on the Bengals and the looming NFL playoffs, check out the video below.