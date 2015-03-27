Benched Luongo replaces injured Schneider

Cory Schneider started in place of Roberto Luongo for the Vancouver Canucks in Game 6 against the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday night and then had to leave in the third period after being injured trying to defend a penalty shot.

Schneider had to be helped off the ice at 2:31 of the final period after Chicago's Michael Frolik beat him on a penalty shot to tie the game. Schneider was then relieved by Luongo.

Vancouver coach Alain Vigneault said after Chicago's 5-0 victory in Game 5 — when Luongo was pulled for a second straight game — that Luongo would remain the starter. The Canucks lead the series 3-2.

A Canucks spokesman said Sunday that health wasn't an issue with Luongo.

Luongo, a finalist for the Vezina Trophy as the NHL's top goalie, gave up 10 goals in 40 shots over the last two games. The Canucks won the first three games but Chicago has responded with back-to-back five-goal victories.

Luongo has struggled at times in his career against the Blackhawks, but he shut out Chicago in the opener of the series with 32 saves.

Luongo was 38-15-7 with a 2.11 goals-against average in the regular season.

Schneider made his first career playoff start and appeared in his third postseason game overall. He relieved Luongo in Games 4 and 5.