Ben Shelton confirms relationship with daughter of NBA champion Dennis Rodman in Instagram post

American tennis pro Ben Shelton has gone Instagram official with USWNT forward Trinity Rodman, the daughter of five-time NBA champion Dennis Rodman.

The U.S. Open semifinalist confirmed his relationship with Trinity in a post on social media Monday. The last photo in the carousel of images was a snap of Trinity kissing Shelton on the cheek while the couple waited in an elevator.

"I been focused, but I’m steady climbin’, I’m nowhere near my peak," he wrote in his post.

Trinity commented on the post, "Shooters shoot I guess."

It wasn’t immediately clear when the pair first began dating. Several other tennis stars commented on the post, suggesting those in the tennis community may have already been aware of the relationship.

"Hard launchhhhh!!" 2023 U.S. Open champion Coco Gauff wrote.

"We gram now," fellow American tennis star Frances Tiafoe added.

Trinity made headlines in December after she appeared on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast and spoke openly about her relationship with her father, revealing that the NBA Hall of Famer has largely been absent from her life.

"It's just hard because it's like even now I'm trying to be honest about it, and I'm still giving him sympathy, which is frustrating for me because in reality, I think he's an extremely selfish human being," she said in the episode.

"I think everything has always been about him. He's gone through s---, but at the same time, I'm like, he loves the spotlight. He loves the cameras. He loves bringing his children on stage and being like, ‘Oh, these are my kids.’ All that stuff and even the mind… the mind f---, but like, for me emotionally, he's put me through like, oh my gosh."

Rodman responded to his daughter’s comments in a post on social media apologizing, but Trinity, who plays for the Washington Spirit of the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL), called it a "joke."

Trinity was previously linked to NFL free agent Trinity Benson in 2024.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.