©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Soccer

Barcelona soccer game postponed after team doctor dies

The doctor was just 50 years old

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
Published
close
A soccer game in Spain involving the popular team Barcelona FC was postponed after a member of the team's medical staff died, the club announced. 

Just around 15 minutes before a Saturday home game against Osasuna at Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium was set to begin, fans were informed it would be postponed due to the death of doctor Carles Miñarro Garcia.

Barcelona said it was "deeply saddened to announce the passing of first-team doctor Carles Miñarro Garcia this evening," in a statement. The club also extended "heartfelt condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time."

soccer kids

Elementary-age children playing soccer. 

Barcelona did not immediately provide any details on the cause of death, which local media reports said was due to medical reasons.

"I can’t believe it," Barcelona player Ronald Araújo wrote on X. "Rest in peace, Doc."

The 50-year-old Miñarro Garcia joined the medical staff of Barcelona’s first team last season after having previously worked with its futsal team.

Osasuna said it agreed to the request by Barcelona to not play the match. The Spanish soccer federation confirmed that the decision was official.

A flag bearing the logo of FC Barcelona is seen prior to the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg football match between FC Barcelona and SSC Napoli. FC Barcelona won 3-1 over SSC Napoli. 

A flag bearing the logo of FC Barcelona is seen prior to the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg football match between FC Barcelona and SSC Napoli. FC Barcelona won 3-1 over SSC Napoli.  (Nicolò Campo/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Barcelona leads La Liga by one point over Atletico Madrid.

The Osasuna game will be rescheduled.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Jackson Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital. He previously worked for ESPN and Business Insider. Jackson has covered the Super Bowl and NBA Finals, and has interviewed iconic figures Usain Bolt, Rob Gronkowski, Jerry Rice, Troy Aikman, Mike Trout, David Ortiz and Roger Clemens.