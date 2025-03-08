Barcelona soccer game postponed after team doctor dies

A soccer game in Spain involving the popular team Barcelona FC was postponed after a member of the team's medical staff died, the club announced.

Just around 15 minutes before a Saturday home game against Osasuna at Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium was set to begin, fans were informed it would be postponed due to the death of doctor Carles Miñarro Garcia.

Barcelona said it was "deeply saddened to announce the passing of first-team doctor Carles Miñarro Garcia this evening," in a statement. The club also extended "heartfelt condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time."

Barcelona did not immediately provide any details on the cause of death, which local media reports said was due to medical reasons.

"I can’t believe it," Barcelona player Ronald Araújo wrote on X. "Rest in peace, Doc."

The 50-year-old Miñarro Garcia joined the medical staff of Barcelona’s first team last season after having previously worked with its futsal team.

Osasuna said it agreed to the request by Barcelona to not play the match. The Spanish soccer federation confirmed that the decision was official.

Barcelona leads La Liga by one point over Atletico Madrid.

The Osasuna game will be rescheduled.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.