Pro wrestling legend Eric Bischoff makes MLW debut and makes major impact

Major League Wrestling (MLW) founder Court Bauer told Fox News Digital at the beginning of the year he believed the company was in for a "huge year."

It hardly gets bigger than Eric Bischoff.

The former World Championship Wrestling (WCW) executive who launched the "Monday Night Wars" against WWE in the mid-1990s with the formation of the New World Order faction received "one shot" to put his creative mind at work on Thursday night.

Much to the delight of the crowd at Melrose Ballroom in Queens, New York, he made an impact almost immediately.

Matt Riddle and "Filthy" Tom Lawlor came out to welcome Bischoff to MLW and poked the bear. Bischoff booked Riddle to go against Donovan Dijak in a match, putting Riddle’s title shot on the line. If Riddle lost, Dijak would receive the MLW World Heavyweight Championship shot at the company’s first premium live event of 2025, "Kings of Colosseum," against Satoshi Kojima.

Bischoff was far from finished. He put Paul Walter Hauser into a tag-team match with Matthew Justice against the Rogue Horsemen members Brock and CW Anderson. The match also turned into a New York City street fight.

The biggest shocker of the night came when Alex Kane had a few choice words for Bischoff. Kane took a few pot shots at Bischoff’s career and the way he left WCW.

Bischoff is hardly one to forget. Kane defeated Bobby Fish in a UWFI Rules match. As he celebrated the victory, Bischoff appeared on the screen and said it wouldn’t be a real return if he didn’t get a chance to fire somebody.

Kane was in Bischoff’s crosshairs. He fired Kane.

Security guards tried to get "The Suplex Assassin," but were met with suplex after suplex. Kane’s partner Mr. Thomas then calmed him down and escorted him out.

It was the biggest moment of the night — until the very end.

Bischoff was seen looking toward a handful of skyscrapers while on the phone with someone. He was holding an MLW contract in his hands.

Then, the show ended.

Bischoff previously told Fox News Digital he would only really think about returning if Bauer, the performers and the fans enjoyed it. The fans definitely left Queens wondering whether he will become a mainstay in the company.