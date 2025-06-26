Expand / Collapse search
Auburn Tigers

Auburn's Bruce Pearl calls out Iran's supreme leader after wild claim

Pearl has been a staunch supporter of President Trump

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl called out Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on social media after the Iranian supreme leader made some wild claims.

Khamenei warned in a prerecorded speech against future military intervention from the U.S. in his first statement since Israel and Iran agreed to a ceasefire. 

He also claimed the U.S. felt Israel would be destroyed by Iran if it didn’t step in.

Bruce Pearl coaches

Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl calls to his team during the first half against the Alabama State Hornets in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., March 202, 2025. (Jordan Prather/Imagn Images)

Pearl, also chairman of the U.S. Israel Education Association, pushed back.

"Liars and Terrorists will not be trusted. I pray you keep the ceasefire so people in the Middle East can go on living and build on (President Trump’s) Abraham Accords," he wrote in a post on X. "But don't think for one second (you’re) fooling anyone. The world knows you still want a nuclear bomb and is watching!"

Khamenei’s remarks were seemingly aimed at touting the country’s strength rather than reflecting reality.

AUBURN'S BRUCE PEARL CALLS FOR TRUMP TO GET NOBEL PEACE PRIZE AFTER ANNOUNCING ISRAEL-IRAN CEASEFIRE

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks in a televised message in Tehran, Iran, June 26, 2025, after the ceasefire between Iran and Israel. (Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader/WANA/Handout via Reuters)

After Iran’s attack on Al-Udeid, the American airbase in Qatar, Khamenei bragged that Iran "delivered a heavy slap to the U.S.’s face." However, President Donald Trump called it a "very weak response" before revealing that Iran gave the U.S. "early notice" of its planned retaliation.

"Iran has officially responded to our obliteration of their nuclear facilities with a very weak response, which we expected, and have very effectively countered. There have been 14 missiles fired — 13 were knocked down, and 1 was ‘set free,’ because it was headed in a nonthreatening direction," Trump wrote.

Rubio next to Trump at NATO presser

President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at the end of the NATO summit in The Hague, Netherlands, Wednesday, June 25, 2025.  (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

"I am pleased to report that NO Americans were harmed, and hardly any damage was done. I want to thank Iran for giving us early notice, which made it possible for no lives to be lost, and nobody to be injured."

Fox News’ Rachel Wolf contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.