Auburn baseball star Cade Belyeu crushes 1st homer of season hours after mother's death

Auburn Tigers outfielder Cade Belyeu opened the 2025 season with a heavy heart and enormous emotional pressure on his shoulders as the team played the Holy Cross Crusaders.

Belyeu hit a solo home run in the sixth inning against Holy Cross. It was Belyeu and the Tigers’ first home run of the season. It turned out he played for more than just an early-season victory.

The sophomore’s mother, Staci, had died after a battle with breast cancer a few hours earlier. Auburn head coach Butch Thompson said the team was trying to figure out what they were going to do if Belyeu was going to take the night to collect his thoughts.

"He said Staci wanted him to play," Thompson told the Montgomery Advertiser. "I think it was the most inspiring thing we've ever seen. Our crowd is just amazing. They absolutely sensed and knew what was going on with him. ... An inspiration by Cade Belyeu."

Auburn won the game 4-1. The Tigers eventually wrapped up the series, taking two out of three from Holy Cross.

Belyeu was 6-of-12 at the plate against the Crusaders during the weekend. He hit his lone home run and had two RBI in the series win. He also had five stolen bases.

Auburn is back in action on Tuesday against Troy.

The 6-foot-3 outfielder was named to the SEC All-Freshman team last season.

Auburn finished 27-26 last season and were 8-22 against SEC opponents. The team did not make the postseason.