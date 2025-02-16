Illinois botches Terrence Shannon Jr jersey retirement ceremony with hilarious gaffe during unveiling

How about we try that again, Fighting Illini?

During a halftime jersey retirement ceremony for University of Illinois great men’s basketball player, Terrence Shannon Jr., the unveiling of his retired No. 0 threads went awry at State Farm Center on Saturday.

Everything looked great until Shannon’s jersey was upside down when he pulled the cord to show everyone in the arena.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Illinois apologized after the gaffe led to a viral moment.

"Before we get into the substance of the game tonight, obviously, we had a regrettable situation at halftime with the jersey around [Shannon’s] celebration," Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman said after the 79-65 loss to Michigan State, per The New York Post. "Obviously, a really regrettable moment. It’s a shame that it happened that way.

"Of course, I didn’t hang the jersey, but I’m ultimately responsible for everything that happens in this building, and ultimately, that means that was on me tonight. We need to make sure we understand that in life, mistakes happen. But there are also certain moments where mistakes can’t happen. And tonight, we stole that moment from [Shannon] and that’s on us and something that we have apologized to him for, apologized to his mom. We want to make sure that we apologize to our fans and everybody who was excited to be a part of this experience tonight."

DUKE STAR COOPER FLAGG, PROJECTED TO BE NO. 1 PICK IN NBA DRAFT, MAKES SURPRISE ADMISSION ABOUT FUTURE

Shannon, who now plays for the Minnesota Timberwolves after being selected 27th overall in the 2024 NBA Draft, was a crucial to the Fighting Illini reaching the Elite Eight in this past year’s NCAA Tournament.

He averaged 23 points per game to help his school get that far in the tournament for the first time since 2005. Shannon, who spent his first three years at Texas Tech, also averaged 4.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game while shooting 47.5% from the field.

His final collegiate season wasn’t without some off-court issues, though, as he was arrested in December 2023 and suspended after being charged with sexual assault and rape.

An 18-year-old woman accused Shannon of grabbing her and sexually touching her without consent at a bar on Sept. 9, 2023, after the Fighting Illini faced the Kansas Jayhawks in a football game.

Shannon was ultimately reinstated after his lawyers challenged the claims. He was eventually found not guilty of rape and sexual assault in Douglas County, Kansas, in June 2024.

Shannon expressed his excitement for the jersey retirement, which he said came as a shock when he heard what his alma mater wanted to do after only two seasons.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I was just happy," he said. "I’m grateful to have the opportunity to get my jersey up there."

Illinois just has to get it right-side-up in the rafters.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.