At least one University of Southwest student athlete dead following vehicular accident

Both vehicles reportedly suffered fatalities

By Lawrence Richard | Fox News
At least one University of Southwest student-athlete has died following a vehicular accident Tuesday evening, the school confirmed.

A Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson confirmed the incident, which took place in Andrews County, Texas, when the bus collided head-on with a Ford F-150 truck, Newswest reported. Both vehicles suffered fatalities, the spokesperson said.

The University of the Southwest, located in Hobbs, New Mexico, also confirmed a fatal bus accident involving its men’s and women’s golf teams in a social media post, where USW said it was attempting to contact the next of kin before releasing further information. It is not immediately clear how many people have died or the extent of the injuries of those who survived the crash.

The spokesperson said the bus carried up to 17 passengers but did not clarify how many were on board at the time of the incident. 