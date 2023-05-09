A’s announcer on 'lack of response' to Glen Kuiper's on-air racial slur: 'My silence has been misrepresented'

Three days after his broadcaster partner used a racial slur on air, Oakland A’s analyst Dallas Braden issued a statement Monday regarding his "lack of response."

Braden was standing next to A’s announcer Glen Kuiper Friday night when his partner discussed their day around Kansas City, Missouri.

When describing a trip to Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, Kuiper appeared to use the N-word as he likely meant to pronounce the word "negro."

Braden did not respond during the pregame segment.

The former Major League pitcher issued a statement on Monday, two days after Kuiper was indefinitely suspended by NBC Sports California.

"As those of you who know me well recognize, I usually speak out about injustices in order to find understanding and push conversations forward," Braden posted to Twitter. "Several people have questioned my lack of response to an issue that took place on air during the pregame broadcast of the Oakland A’s game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on Friday, May 5th. I believe my silence has been misrepresented.

"At the time of the incident, I was not aware that anything in the broadcast was amiss. The nuances of live television mean that sometimes we, as broadcasters, miss what some of you, our audience, see and hear. We have producers speaking in our ears about what is next, we are formulating our words to articulate our thoughts, we are moving direction from camera to camera, we are waiting for cues, we are checking sound. We have lots going on that is not always visible to our audience. In that moment, I missed the live comment, and I was not aware of it until the sixth inning when Glen Kuiper made an apology ."



Kuiper, who has been calling A’s games for about 20 years, issued an apology on Saturday.

"I could not be more sorry and horrified by what I said," Kuiper said Saturday in a statement released by NBC Sports California. "I hope you will accept my sincerest apologies."

Braden expressed support for his broadcast partner in his statement while adding that he would continue to have conversations after the incident.

"First, I want to express my support and encouragement to my broadcast partner, Glen Kuiper, as he further works in understanding the impact and hurt resulting from this unfortunate mistake," Braden continued.